Singer Honey Singh, Accused Of Domestic Violence, Skips Court, Gets Final Warning

Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife has accused him of domestic violence

A Delhi court today came down heavily on Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh for not appearing before it in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

"No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly," metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh said.

Honey Singh moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, his wife, Shalini Talwar, appeared in court.

Expressing displeasure, the court told Honey Singh's lawyer, "Honey Singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments."

The metropolitan magistrate gave Honey Singh one "last opportunity" to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again.

Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Honey Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken all the valuables with her, including jewellery, and can come to reside at her in-laws' home in Noida in 15 days.

"We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days," Mr Mukherjee said, adding that Honey Singh has two properties costing around Rs 4 crores, of which a property worth Rs 1 crore belongs to Shalini Talwar.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Ms Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her plea, Ms Talwar charted out how she was physically assaulted by Honey Singh over the last 10 years. She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

The 38-year-old woman claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)