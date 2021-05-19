Arvind Kejriwal Doesn't Speak For India: Government As Singapore Objects

Singapore had summoned the Indian envoy and conveyed "strong objection" to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet on a "Singapore variant", the government said today, adding that the envoy had told them Mr Kejriwal "had no competence" on Covid variants. The Delhi Chief Minister does not speak for India, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in tweets.

"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify - Delhi CM does not speak for India," the Foreign Minister tweeted.

Around the same time, the government also put out a statement.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," said the foreign ministry.

Yesterday, Mr Kejriwal had urged the government to "cancel air services" with Singapore on account of what he called "a new form of corona that came to Singapore" and was extremely dangerous for children.

"The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Vaccine options should be worked out for children too," Mr Kejriwal had said in a Hindi tweet on Tuesday.

Singapore put out a strong rebuttal last evening.

"There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore," the Singapore High Commission in India tweeted.