Simran Bala: The J&K Woman Officer To Lead All-Male CRPF Unit On Republic Day

Breaking all barriers, 26-year-old Simran Bala, an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force, is all set to script history by becoming the first woman officer to lead an all-male CRPF unit on the 76th Republic Day parade.

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera, a village scarred by Pakistan's relentless shelling, she has turned her childhood of dodging shells and Pakistani bullets into a story of unbreakable resolve.

The young officer is all set to etch her name in history as the first woman officer to command over 140 male personnel during the ceremonial march - a rare and powerful milestone for the country's largest paramilitary force and for women in uniform across India.

Speaking to NDTV, Bala said she has no words to explain this moment.

"There's a feeling like no other. Watching the parade unfold before me, the India Gate standing tall - leading this force on the nation's biggest day is an honour and a huge responsibility. Can't put it into words," she said.

Captain Anil Gour, a retired army officer from Jammu, also spoke about the achievement of the daughter of the soil.

"It will symbolise a paradigm shift, where barriers crumble and doors swing open for women in uniform to carve their own destinies," he said.

In Rajouri and Poonch's border belt, Simran's feat has ignited dreams.

"Just like Simran, we too want to don the uniform and serve Mother India," said Geeta Rani, a young girl from Rajouri, echoing the sentiment of many.

Simran Bala is also the first woman from her district to join the CRPF as an officer.

She aced her first UPSC CAPF attempt, securing 82nd All India Rank among 151 candidates, while juggling college studies.

She was the sole woman candidate from Jammu and Kashmir to clear the exam in May 2023.