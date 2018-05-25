Sikh Police Officer Who Saved Muslim Man From Mob Is Hero On Social Media

On Tuesday, the officer, Gagandeep Singh, had responded to alerts about trouble in an area near a prominent temple in Ramnagar, where a group was attacking a Muslim man seen with his Hindu girlfriend.
Ramnagar town is not far from the popular Jim Corbett national park.
According to reports, pro-Hindu activists started heckling the couple.
The video shows the Muslim man surrounded by an angry, shouting crowd, as the police officer keeps him close. When the crowd tries to beat the man, Gagandeep Singh is seen using his body to shield him.
The clip has drawn numerous reactions on Twitter, with many posts calling the officer a hero.
Sikh cop in Dehradun saves a Muslim man from a rabid violent mob https://t.co/Hi5UlNwX67NoToSilence (@akdwaaz) May 24, 2018
This is doing duty. Instead of letting mob be
Bravo!! Sikh cop confronted a whole Hindutva swarm to save a Muslim from being lynched. https://t.co/HqYnSkHPeGSanam Sutirath Wazir (@sanamwazir) May 24, 2018
It was heartening to see on Youtube the videos of a brave young Sikh police officer, Gagandeep Singh, saving the life of a Muslim youth who may have been lynched by a frenzied Hindutva mob had it not been for the courageous intervention of Gagandeep.Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 25, 2018
The couple under attack was taken to the police station, where the woman was handed over to her parents.