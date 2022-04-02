Signboard At US Embassy In Delhi Defaced, Police Case Filed

A case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people for alleged defacement of a signboard of the United States of America embassy here by pasting a poster over it warning the Biden administration against “bullying India”, officials said on Saturday.

A right right-wing outfit called ‘Hindu Sena' has claimed that it pasted the warnings on the signboard.

The poster read, “Unreliable Biden Administration...Stop bullying India…We don't need you...USA need(s) India against China. We are proud of all disciplined and brave Indian Armed forces…" Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, "On Friday, information (about the defacement of the signboard) was received at around 10.15 pm. Our police team rushed to the spot and found the alleged poster on the said signboard. The poster was removed immediately.”

Later, a case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered, she said.

Technical surveillance is being carried out to identify and nab the culprits, the DCP said.

In a statement issued on Friday by Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, he claimed that members of his outfit protested against the "continuous bullying of India by the US President Joe Biden administration."

He also alleged that the Biden administration has failed to revive the American economy hit by the Covid pandemic and has been actively involved in escalating the Ukraine-Russia Crisis.

"India doesn't need a history lesson from a country who invaded Yugoslavia and Iraq without even a United Nations' approval and has destroyed at least a dozen countries for not bending their knee to ‘American Imperialism',” Gupta said.

He further alleged that the Biden administration is not in favour of “giving” Veto power to India in the UNSC.

