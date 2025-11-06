India, US Discuss Bilateral Trade Engagement, Signing of 10-year Defence Deal

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Senator Steve Daines and discussed current bilateral trade engagement, signing of the 10-year defence framework agreement and opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation between the two nations.

In a statement shared on Thursday, Kwatra thanked Daines, who is also a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for his strong support in strengthening ties between the two nations.

"It was an honor to meet Senator Steve Daines, esteemed member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thanked the Senator for his strong support to strengthening the India-US ties. We had an enriching conversation on the current bilateral trade engagement, signing of 10 year defence framework agreement and opportunities of collaboration in technology and innovation between our countries. Appreciate his leadership in steering the priorities of our bilateral relationship in the US Senate," he posted on X.

It was an honor to meet Senator @SteveDaines, esteemed member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thanked the Senator for his strong support to strengthening the India-US ties. We had an enriching conversation on the current bilateral trade engagement, signing of 10 year… — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) November 6, 2025

On Wednesday, Kwatra stated that he hosted US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur at India House and held discussions on shared priorities and strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Delighted to host Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur at India House. Had an engaging discussion on shared priorities and strengthening the India-US Bilateral Relations".

Kapur thanked Kwatra for hosting him at India House. In a post on X, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs stated: "Thank you Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra for graciously hosting me at India House last night. Appreciated the opportunity to discuss shared bilateral and regional priorities, including strengthening the US-India relationship. - A/S Paul Kapur."

On Tuesday, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the two leaders speak "pretty frequently".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while responding to a question on India-US ties on Tuesday, said that Trump "feels very positive and strongly" about the bilateral relationship. "I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently."

She also highlighted last month's Diwali event at the White House and the appointment of Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador, as evidence of the US President's commitment to the relationship with India.

"He recently, a few weeks back, spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian American officials here at the White House. We have a great US Ambassador to India in Mr Sergio Gor, who will represent our country very well," she noted.

On October 21, Trump hosted a special Diwali event at the White House, where he termed Prime Minister Modi “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India”.

The event was attended by Kwatra, Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

On the trade negotiations, Leavitt revealed that Trump and his team are in "very serious discussions" with the Indian side.

"The President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic," she added.

