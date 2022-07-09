Exclusive: How A Canada-Based Gangster Orchestrated Sidhu Moose Wala's Killing

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29.

40 days after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, based on its own investigation and the testimony of one of the shooters, claims to have put together a detailed timeline of how the murder was coordinated remotely and the exact movement of the killers before and after the act.

Senior police officer HGS Dhaliwal told NDTV that Canada-based Goldy Brar, believed to be one of the two main conspirators of the rapper's killing, instructed the killers every step of the way. Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29.

Goldy Brar had reportedly called Priyavrat Fauji, one of the shooters, at 11 in the morning on May 28 informing him that the singer's security was withdrawn and they needed to execute the plan the next day itself. Fauji, who referred to Brar as "doctor" said his team was ready.

On May 29 at 10 in the morning, Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sirsa and Keshav were staying at a place called Kirmara in Haryana's Hisar district from where they took a Bolero car to Mansa in Punjab. on the way, they also pick up Deepak Mundi and Kashish from Uklanamandi in the same Haryana district.

Goldy Brar then calls the shooters and asks them to stop at an eating joint three kilometres from Mansa. Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa join them here from the Punjab side on Brar's instructions.

Brar calls the shooter at around 4:30 pm asking them to leave as Moose Wala was about to leave his house. After the killers reach Mansa, Goldy Brar called them again saying the singer was travelling in a black car without security.

The shooters waited till Moose Wala's car crossed them. The Bolero and another car then tailed the singer and fired indiscriminately, riddling his car with bullets from all sides.

After the murder, Goldy Brar called Priyavrat Fauji, asking the shooters to lay low in Haryana's Fatehabad district. By May 31, the shooters reached the Bhiwani district in Haryana and later arrived in Gujarat's Mundra on June 2 after multiple stops, change of vehicles, and constantly changing their hideouts.

Priyavrat Fauji and Kashish were arrested by the Delhi Police on June 20.

Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa are still untraceable.

A day after Moose Wala was murdered, Goldy Brar had admitted in a Facebook post that he planned it to avenge another gangster. The police had also initially called it the outcome of an inter-gang rivalry, but the family has strongly denied it.