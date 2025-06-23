After Fallout, Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar Scouting For Shooters: Sources

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in a Gujarat jail, and his former associate Goldy Brar, who is in America, are scouting for shooters for their respective gangs, sources have told NDTV.

The activities of these gangs, say sources, have increased in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Sources said ego clashes may have been one reason why Brar and Bishnoi have split, for now.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar has released an audio clip in which he makes it clear that he is separating from Lawrence Bishnoi. The clip, say sources, makes it clear that the international crime syndicate is now taking a new form.

"Ram, Ram to all brothers. There are 2 messages here. First, we got the attack done on the businessman Ashish Gupta in Ganganagar. He was not to be killed, he was to be taught a lesson, that is why he was shot in the leg. If he understands, then it is good, otherwise, next time we will get him shot in the head, no problem. And we did not post about murder because we do not post anything less than murder. Rohit bhai and I got the work done, but a false post is going on in the news and on social media which has been posted by Anmol Bishnoi (Lawrence Bisnoi's younger brother). I don't know why he posted it. But we don't get along with him anymore. We have made this thing clear to all the brothers," the voice note declared.

The recent social media posts of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang did not have Goldie Brar's name in them, suggesting a split between the two gangsters, say sources.

According to sources, the Lawrence gang is targeting men with criminal background from rural areas of Punjab and Haryana; and Goldy Brar, who went to the United States in 2017 and now runs his gang from that country, is hiring via virtual interviews.

Conditions have been set: the hired shooters have to pledge loyalty, and there will be restrictions on their use of social media, say sources.

The virtual networks running from Delhi's Tihar Jail, Punjab's Bathinda Jail and abroad have now become active again, say sources.

Many gangsters are being taken out and contract killings are being planned, they added.

"When gangs split, the first thing that is divided is the shooters and loyalists. This is a very dangerous phase because both sides want to 'blood proof' - that is, to show their strength by shedding blood -

each other to humiliate each other. The police will have to be very vigilant for the next few weeks," LN Rao, former Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, told NDTV.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror unit, there are about 700 shooters in Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The agency says that Lawrence Bishnoi is expanding his network like Dawood Ibrahim.

Lawrence Bishnoi, born in 1993, hails from Dhattaranwali village near Punjab's Abohar, where his father was a Haryana Police constable. It was during his Panjab University days in Chandigarh that he was first introduced to the world of organised crime, meeting the future gang leader Goldy Brar, who would later become his close associate.

One of Bishnoi's most audacious plots was the plan to assassinate Bollywood star Salman Khan in connection with the blackbuck hunting case as the blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Bishnoi gang members claimed to be responsible for the killing of veteran Maharashtra political leader Baba Siddique last year.

Goldy Brar has openly admitted to orchestrating the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, claiming that the Punjabi singer "made some mistakes which could not be forgiven" and "he had to face the consequences".

Brar, once a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, made the confession in a BBC World Service documentary. The British broadcaster released the two-part documentary, 'The Killing Call', on YouTube on June 11, also the birth anniversary of Moosewala.

Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.