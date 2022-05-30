Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Bullet-Riddled SUV Examined By Investigators

The front and both sides of the car havemultiple bullet holes.

A forensic team is investigating Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's car at Punjab's Mansa Police Station. The Mahindra Thar SUV that Sidhu Moose Wale was driving when people in two different vehicles started shooting indiscriminately is being examined by forensic experts. The front and both sides of the car have multiple bullet holes indicating the car was intercepted from all sides and shooters fired multiple rounds. The team could be seen collecting bullet casings and taking measurements of the car.