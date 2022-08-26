Gangster Goldy Brar Claims His Aides Killed Rival Gang Member

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu were killed in July

Canada-based gangster Goly Brar, believed to be one of the main conspirators of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, has claimed that his aides have killed Mandeep Dhaliwal, a member of a rival gang in the Philippines.

In a video posted on what is believed to be Goldy Brar's Facebook account, the gangster said he had planned Mandeep Dhaliwal's killing to avenge the death of two shooters of his gang - Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu.

"These pitty gangsters have been posting various claims on social media. I will avenge the killing of Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu. The revenge will be such that it will find a mention in history," he said.

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police in July for their alleged involvement in Moose Wala's murder.

Brar had then claimed that he had urged Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu to surrender but they refused, and fought like "deadly lions."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on June 29.

A day after Moose Wala was murdered, Goldy Brar had admitted in a Facebook post that he planned it to avenge the killing of another gangster.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.