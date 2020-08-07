Siddaramaiah Responding To COVID-19 Treatment, Says Hospital

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is clinically stable, the hospital said. (File)

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is clinically stable and responding to coronavirus treatment, the hospital authorities have said.

"Leader of the opposition and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is clinically stable and responding to COVID-19 treatment. He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely," Manipal Hospital said in a health bulletin.

Siddaramaiah on Twitter on August 4 said he tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted to a hospital.

Since then, he had been active on twitter and attacked the BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka over their handling of COVID-19 and heavy rainfall situation.

Earlier this morning, Siddaramaiah remembered Nobel laureate and poet Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary.

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka also condoled the death of Karnataka State Wakf Board chairman Dr Mohammed Yusuf.