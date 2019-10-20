'Scaring People With Income Tax, CBI': Siddaramaiah Hits Out At BJP

"The central government led by BJP is targeting Congress and its leaders," Siddaramaiah alleged.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Chief Minister Yediyurappa of indulging in vendetta politics and said that the central agencies were being misused to target opposition leaders.

"BS Yediyurappa, right after taking oath as the Chief Minister, had said that he will not indulge in vendetta politics, but he has been doing it very much from the beginning," Siddaramaiah said.

During his first visit to the city after being appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, he also attacked the Centre by accusing it of misusing agencies.

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling government is misusing central agencies to attack Opposition leaders.

"BJP starts its talks with IT and IT raids. They make people afraid of the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. Mainly, the central government led by BJP is targeting Congress and its leaders," he alleged.

Earlier on October 18, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had slammed the BJP for its move to prop up Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Alleging that Savarkar was one of the co-conspirators involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, he said the BJP might also felicitate Nathuram Godse with the highest civilian honour.

