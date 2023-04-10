On Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Shares Adorable Pic With Brother Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi celebrated Siblings Day with this cute photo on Instagram.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has shared a sweet post with brother Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day. It shows both of them wearing heavy winter gear and walking in snow. The photo, clicked by someone walking behind them, also shows Mr Gandhi's arm on his sister's shoulder. Priyanka Gandhi has used inspiring words for her brother, calling him someone who "has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him". Siblings Day was first celebrated in 1995 and spread across the world in the decades that followed.

"So there's a Sibling's Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won't back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him," Priyanka Gandhi said in her Instagram post.

"I am proud of you and always will be," she said at the end of her post adding a heart emoji.

The day honours the sweet and warm bond between brothers and sisters. It is an occasion to let your sibling know how much they mean to you.

To celebrate the occasion, people shower their siblings with gifts, appreciation and love.

The day was first celebrated unofficially by Claudia Evart in New York in memory of her brother and sister, whom she lost early in her life.

Since 1998, governors of 39 states in the US have officially recognised Siblings Day as an observance. The holiday is also known as National Siblings Day in the United States.