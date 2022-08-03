Shutdown In Manipur Over Demand For More Autonomy To Hill Districts

N Biren Singh's government is not keen on autonomy Bill as drafted by Hill Areas Committee last year.

A student organisation started a 24-hour shutdown in Manipur from 6pm today, protesting the BJP government not acting on a demand for more autonomy for the state's tribal-dominated hilly areas.

The All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) started the protest as the government did not table the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021 as demanded, in the ongoing assembly session. There were two other Bills introduced on the subject but their provisions have not been seen as enough to meet demands.

It's been a popular sentiment in the state that the valley areas have progressed faster than the hill districts.

There is already a 1971 Act on the subject but communities in the hill districts have been demanding more autonomy. Article 371(C), which was added to the Constitution in 1971, is also a basis for the demands.

The issue was taken up by the Hill Areas Committee or HAC., which is part of the existing autonomy setup. The 20 MLAs from the tribal districts — irrespective of party — are members by default. This committee submitted a draft Bill last August.

But after the elections this year, though the BJP retained power with more seats, the composition of the committee changed as new MLAs were elected.

Now the government is dithering on the the Bill as drafted by the previous committee.

The students' union — one of the many organisations that have taken up the issue — had originally called for a protest from Wednesday but started it on Tuesday after some of its leaders were arrested. These included its president and general secretary.