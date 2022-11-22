'Why Should We Doubt Police?' Court Says No To CBI Probe Into Delhi Murder

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea seeking the transfer of the Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Delhi Police is doing its investigation and that the court will not montitor the probe.

The Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court that 80 per cent of the investigation is complete.

"80% of the investigation is complete. The probe is being handled by senior officials," Delhi Police told the High Court.

Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the case, was produced before the Saket Court today via video conferencing in a special hearing after his five-day custody expired. The court extended his custody to four more days.

Aaftab admitted in the hearing that he killed Shraddha, his live-in girlfriend, "in the heat of the moment". He added that whatever is being said about him now is "not entirely true". The 28-year-old said he has been cooperating with the authorities and has also provided the Delhi Police with the maps of the location where he dumped Shraddha's body parts.