New Video Shows UP Influencer With Boyfriend Months Before His Death

An old video has surfaced of model Shraddha Dubey and her sister with Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, weeks before he fell to his death from an apartment on October 9.

The CCTV footage from August 4 shows 31-year-old Shraddha in a black-coloured dress, holding her partner Shiva's hand and walking down the stairs in what appeared to be the Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow.

Her sister, Rashmi Dubey, in a pink satin pajama set, was also seen with them. The trio, recorded around 1:30 am, is believed to be going to a party.

Sharma, 28, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of a flat in the Awadh Green Apartment on October 9. The case was initially viewed as an accidental death but turned into a murder investigation after his family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building.

The police then registered a murder case against them.

On the run since his death, the two sisters and a driver, Danish, were arrested in Nagpur on October 20, and are currently in judicial custody

Officials said the accused were believed to have gone to Nepal, then the Delhi National Capital Region, and thereafter Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to their arrest.

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In videos circulated on social media, Shraddha has denied involvement in Shiva's death and claimed that he jumped from the balcony after going into a bathroom at her residence. She has alleged that he was under a debt of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and had threatened to end his life if he failed to repay it.

She has maintained that CCTV footage would establish what happened and denied allegations of assault or torture.

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An audio recording circulating on social media purportedly captures a conversation in which Shiva admits to taking and selling jewellery belonging to Shraddha. She is heard claiming that the jewellery was worth around Rs 6 lakh and asking when the money would be returned.