'Show Your 56-Inch Chest': Kapil Sibal Tweets As PM Meets Xi Jinping

Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his meeting with Xi Jinping

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his "56 inch" chest by telling Chinese President Xi Jinping to "vacate 5,000 km of land in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir)" and also make it clear that there will be no Huawei in India for 5G.

Mr Sibal's remarks came hours before PM Modi and Xi's informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

"As Xi Jinping supports Imran Khan on Article 370 Modi Ji look him in the eye at Mamallapuram and say: 1) Vacate 5000 km of land in PoK occupied by China trans-Karakoram 2) No Huawei in India for 5G. Show your 56" ki chhati!" Mr Sibal tweeted.

The Congress on Thursday asked why PM Modi is "watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong" when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

The Congress criticised the government for what it claims is failing to stop China from targeting India's internal matters.

