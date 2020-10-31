Shivraj Singh Chouhan Played Tricks To Get Back To Power: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot said the BJP government under Shivraj Chouhan had done nothing for farmers (File)

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to get back to power after dislodging the Kamal Nath dispensation in March.

Addressing a bypoll rally in Biaora, Mr Pilot said the people had voted for the Congress in the 2018 MP Assembly polls after 15 years of BJP rule.

"However, the three-time chief minister (Mr Chouhan) was dissatisfied and played tricks and made a backdoor entry to power," Mr Pilot said without elaborating.

He said the BJP government under Mr Chouhan had done nothing for farmers, and claimed the highest number of agriculture-related suicides took place in MP.

He said the Centre's new farm laws would force mandis to close, result in the dismantling of the minimum support price mechanism, and lead to corporates and industrialists calling the shots in the sector, including on purchase price of produce.

He said the Congress government under Nath had waived off farm loans while the BJP had promised jobs and investments but ended up playing the "temple-mosque, Hindu-Muslim, China- Pakistan-Sri Lanka" cards.

Hitting back on the remark about Mr Chouhan's "tricks", MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said Pilot was leveling baseless allegations, adding "the Congress government here fell due to infighting".