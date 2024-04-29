'Neither Direction Nor Vision Left In Congress': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all good people have left the Congress.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Congress party over Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation, saying that the party has lost both direction and vision.

"There is neither direction nor vision left in Congress. They are making wrong decisions that will eventually lead them to destruction. That's why all good people have left the Congress...," Mr Chouhan told reporters on Sunday after a public meeting in Gwalior.

"I was in Gwalior and I will visit again on May 2. Today, I visited Gwalior and Morena, there is a Modi wave everywhere. The support for the BJP is not just a wave, it's a storm. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will win all 29 seats," Mr Chouhan said.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post on April 28.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated, and malafide corruption charges against the Congress party. Despite that, the party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

Mr Lovely was appointed to the post in August 2023.

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

"Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President," he said.

Morena and Gwalior will vote on May 7 in the Phase 3.

Elections for the Gwalior and Morena Lok Sabha Constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted on May 7 in the third phase. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

