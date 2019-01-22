Shivakumara Swami Funeral Updates: Funeral For "Walking God" To Be Held Today

Dr Shivakumara Swami died at age 111 after weeks of treatment. Condolences from all quarters poured in after news of his death emerged, with Karnataka observing a three-day mourning period.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 22, 2019 09:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shivakumara Swami Funeral Updates: Funeral For 'Walking God' To Be Held Today

Dr Shivakumara Swami died at age 111 after weeks of treatment (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

The funeral for Dr Shivakumara Swami, the seer who headed the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru, will be held today. Dr Swami died at age 111 after weeks of treatment. Condolences from all quarters poured in after news of his death emerged, with Karnataka observing a three-day mourning period. Schools, colleges and government offices are closed today as a mark of respect for the seer, who was revered by millions. Top political leaders mourned the death of the seer, who was often known as "the walking god".

Rivals Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa both expressed their grief in a joint press conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted a tribute to the seer.

"His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world," he tweeted. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the seer's passing had left a "deep spiritual void".

At his funeral today, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sadananda Gowda will represent the centre. A wreath will also be placed on behalf of PM Modi.

Here are the Updates for the funeral of holy seer Shivakumar Swami:

 


Jan 22, 2019
09:28 (IST)
Read Here: Shivakumara Swami Death: "Represented Best Of Our Traditions": PM Modi Condoles Shivakumara Swami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of prominent Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami, saying he represented the best of Indian lived for the people, especially the poor.
Jan 22, 2019
09:28 (IST)
Read Here: Shivakumara Swami Death: "Lost A Guru": BS Yeddyurappa As Leaders Pay Tribute To Karnataka Seer
Political leaders from across the spectrum mourned the death of Dr Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old seer from Karnataka and a prominent face of the influential Lingayat community.
Jan 22, 2019
09:26 (IST)
Shivakumara Swami's Death: Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Sadananda Gowda to represent centre at holy seer's funeral

No more content

Trending

Shivakumara SwamiKarnataka Seer DiesShivakumar Swami Funeral

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lev LandauGita GopinathElection CommissionLive TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHKartarpur DraftRafale-Themed Wedding CardShivakumara SwamiNote 7 ProHonor View 20India vs New Zealand

................................ Advertisement ................................