Shivakumara Swami Funeral Updates: Funeral For 'Walking God' To Be Held Today

The funeral for Dr Shivakumara Swami, the seer who headed the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru, will be held today. Dr Swami died at age 111 after weeks of treatment. Condolences from all quarters poured in after news of his death emerged, with Karnataka observing a three-day mourning period. Schools, colleges and government offices are closed today as a mark of respect for the seer, who was revered by millions. Top political leaders mourned the death of the seer, who was often known as "the walking god".

Rivals Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa both expressed their grief in a joint press conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted a tribute to the seer.

"His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu lived for the people, especially the poor and vulnerable. He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world," he tweeted. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the seer's passing had left a "deep spiritual void".

At his funeral today, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sadananda Gowda will represent the centre. A wreath will also be placed on behalf of PM Modi.

