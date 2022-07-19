Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Summoned By Enforcement Directorate Tomorrow

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned for questioning tomorrow by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe. He was questioned last on July 1 for about 10 hours.



The case is about an alleged scam in the redevelopment of a housing complex named Patra Chawl. In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached Mr Raut's family properties in connection with the case.

Mr Raut has called it a conspiracy, but insisted that he will cooperate with the investigation.

"The agency's job is to investigate. Our job is to cooperate in their investigation. I came because they called me today, and I will continue to cooperate with the ED," he told reporters on the last occasion.