'A Dog's Tail...': Sena MLA On Kangana Ranaut Standing By 'Pok' Remark

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik made offensive remarks on Kangana Ranaut.

In the latest in the escalating political row between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra's ruling party, a Shiv Sena MLA has made a sharp attack on the actor for standing by her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Hitting out at Ms Ranaut, MLA Pratap Sarnaik tweeted on Monday in Marathi, "I understood this saying today, 'No matter how much you try, a dog's tail never becomes straight'."

Ms Ranaut has been targeted by leaders of the Sena and its alliance partners after her comments on the Sushant Singh Rajput case compared Mumbai to PoK.

The Sena MLA had asked the Maharashtra government last week to look into a "drugs angle" involving the actor. The Maharashtra government on Friday asked the Mumbai police to conduct a probe into the allegation.

Pratap Sarnaik had submitted a letter to the Home Department referring to the allegation.

Ms Ranaut, 33, on Monday left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh, saying she has been terrorised with "constant attacks and abuses" and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with PoK was "bang on".

The actor arrived in the city from her home in Manali last week for a short visit. She arrived in Mumbai amid her dramatic confrontation with the Shiv Sena as Mumbai's civic body started demolishing what it called illegal alterations to her office in the city.

The "Queen" actor was given Y-Plus cover on basis of a threat assessment report by the Union Home Ministry.

On Sunday, Ms Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to apprise him of the "injustice" done to her. The actor has been aggressively criticising the film industry and the way it functions since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.