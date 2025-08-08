Maharashtra Minister Flagged Rapido's "Illegal" Op, It Is Now Sponsoring His Son's Event

A Maharashtra minister who had carried out a viral sting against a ride-hailing platform is facing opposition criticism after it has emerged that the same company is sponsoring his son's event.

Just a month ago, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had exposed ride-hailing company Rapido's illegal bike taxi services in Mumbai. The opposition has pointed out that Rapido is the major sponsor for the Pro-Govinda League, a dahi handi competition organised by Mr Sarnaik's son, Purvesh, in Mumbai this year.

On July 2, Mr Sarnaik booked a ride using the Rapido app to verify a senior official's claim that the app and its illegal bike taxi service were not functional.

He booked a ride himself from his office in the Mantralaya to Dadar using a different name on the Rapido app.

The bike reached his location within ten minutes. The rider was stunned to see the minister.

"I am the Transport Minister. These rules are for your benefit," he was heard telling the visibly surprised rider in a video shared on his official X account.

"You came here, for that I am giving you Rs 500," he said. However, the rider refused to accept the money.

He then said no action will be taken against the rider.

"We will not gain anything by filing a case against a poor person like you. But the people behind the illegal operation should be punished. That is our intention," the minister said.

Now, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has said that Mr Sarnaik "secured" Rapido's sponsorship of his son's event by performing a "stunt".

"The Transport Minister deserves congratulations for demonstrating to the Maharashtra government how to raise funds for their event. First, book a bike through a private app, then catch the poor, unsuspecting bike rider, perform a stunt claiming that riding a bike through the app is against the rules, make videos of it to promote how smart and alert the Transport Minister is, and build their own image. And then, obtain funding for the event from these private app companies that are in trouble - what a brilliant idea," he posted in Marathi on X on Thursday.

"Given the state's financial condition, it seems that in the coming times, ministers from various departments will also have to resort to such stunts," he added.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said it was the "abuse of ministerial power".

It "clearly shows" that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government does not "work for the people but for itself".

Mr Sarnaik said that it was "wrong" to link the Pro-Govinda League with politics. He also pointed out that Rapido has been a sponsor since the league started, and it is the third year of the league.

"I took action against the company on July 2, while the sponsorship was given on May 26. I fearlessly took action against the company that was sponsoring the event organised by my son. Instead of praising this action, some people are opposing it," he said.

His son, Purvesh, also brushed aside the opposition's criticism.

"Apart from Rapido, there are other sponsors too. Rohit Pawar should not bring politics into the game. This event has no relation to Pratap Sarnaik. I am the president of the Pro-Govinda League," he said.