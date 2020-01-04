Will Speak After Meeting Uddhav Thackeray: Sena MLA Abdul Sattar

Abdul Sattar was made a minister of state in the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government (File)

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar, who was reported to have resigned as Maharashtra minister as he did not get a cabinet rank, said on Saturday that he would speak after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Sena leaders had dismissed the reports that Mr Sattar, who is a minister of state, had quit because he wanted a cabinet berth.

"I will meet Shiv Sena president and chief minister Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow and then I will speak," Mr Sattar told reporters on Saturday evening when asked if he had resigned.

Sena leader Khotkar met Mr Sattar earlier in the day.

"Sattar had a word with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and (senior Sena leader) Eknath Shinde. Mr Thackeray has called him to Mumbai on Sunday. The CM will meet Sattar at Matoshri (the Thackeray residence) at 12.30 pm," Mr Khotkar said.

Mr Sattar, MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district, quit the Congress before the Assembly elections last year and joined the Shiv Sena.

He was made a minister of state in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire, lashed out at Mr Sattar, calling him a "traitor".

Mr Khaire alleged that Mr Sattar's supporters did not support the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate in the Zilla Parishad election here earlier in the day.

"He should not be allowed to enter the sacred Matoshri," the former MP from Aurangabad said.