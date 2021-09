The Kharar-Shimla National Highway number 205 was blocked on Monday. (Representational)

The Kharar-Shimla National Highway number 205 was blocked due to a landslide at Ghandal in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, a Disaster Management official said.

The vehicular movement on National Highway 205 has been disrupted due to the landslide near Judicial Academy, Ghandal, Himachal's Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

The traffic has been diverted to the Ghanahtti-Nalhatti-Kali Hatti route, he added.