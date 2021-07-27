'What Was The Need...?' Shilpa Shetty Shouted At Raj Kundra During Search

Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested for allegedly producing and streaming porn content through mobile apps.

Actor Shilpa Shetty shouted at her husband Raj Kundra and wept when he was brought to their home in Mumbai by the police for the first time since his arrest in a porn case last week, police sources say.

"We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actor said to Raj Kundra as he arrived at their home on Friday evening with the Mumbai Police for a search, according to the sources.

Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested last Monday for allegedly producing and streaming porn content through mobile apps. He was sent to judicial custody today for 14 days.

The police also took a statement from Shilpa Shetty as they searched the bungalow in which the couple lives with their two children.

Police sources claim the actor broke down on seeing her husband and said that the "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects". She also talked about financial losses, according to the sources.

The police are investigating why Shilpa Shetty quit as director of Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries last year. Sources say her financial documents are being audited.

The police say so far, they have not found any evidence that Shilpa Shetty had any involvement in the case. She has been questioned twice - once at a police station and the second time during Friday's search of her home. Sources say it has not been established whether the actor was aware of her husband's alleged porn films operation.

Police sources say there is no electronic or financial evidence or any documentary evidence linking Shilpa Shetty to the case. No witness has named her either.

Raj Kundra "is not cooperating" with the investigations, the police claim on the businessman who has challenged his arrest before the Bombay High Court.

Nine more people, including Raj Kundra's close aide Ryan Thorpe, have been arrested in the case.

Four employees of Raj Kundra have turned witnesses against him and have reportedly told the police that they were asked to delete clips.

The employees reportedly said the clips were uploaded from "HotShots", the businessman's controversial app that the police believe was used for streaming porn.

The app, said police, was removed from the Google Play Store for Android phones and Apple's App Store, so the accused "activated Plan B" and launched another app, Bollyfame.