Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Can't Travel Abroad, High Court Denies Permission

The Bombay High Court has denied permission to actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, to travel to Thailand's Phuket for a three-day family vacation, citing serious pending cases against them.

The high court also refused to pause the lookout circular issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police.

The counsel for the couple told the bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that Kundra has always cooperated with probe agencies. But, the government's counsel said they should not be provided any relief.

The next hearing will take place after two weeks.