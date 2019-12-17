'Will Take Back Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants If...': Sheikh Hasina's Advisor

Sheikh Hasina's advisor said Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists live peacefully in Bangladesh

An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying in India illegally, if evidence is provided.

The issue of amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Ms Hasina on international affairs, Gowher Rizvi, said.

"We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that," Mr Rizvi told reporters.

He said Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh.