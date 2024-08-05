Sheikh Hasina May Not Return To Politics, Says Son: Report

Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down from the post of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the turmoil-hit nation today, may not return to politics, her son and former Chief Advisor has said. Disappointed by the strong public sentiment against her government despite her efforts to transform the country, she has decided to quit, Sajeeb Wajed Joy said at BBC's World Service's Newshour program.

"She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia," Mr Joy said.

Over the last month, more than 300 people died in Bangladesh amid violent protests, which though started over quota, shortly transformed into a call for the Prime Minister to step down.

Sheikh Hasina's critics accused her not just of corruption and nepotism but also high-handedness and curtailing of civil liberties. These, many alleged, overshadowed the economic progress and development she had brought about.

Her son rejected allegations that the government had been heavy-handed in dealing with the protestors as well.

"You have had policemen beaten to death - 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?" he said. Sheikh Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted, he added.