'From Fighting Corruption To Doing Corruption': Shehzad Poonawalla Hit Out At AAP

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the ruling Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that the party has turned from "fighting corruption to doing corruption".

Speaking to ANI hours after Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the AAP, said, "Today the political conversion of the Aam Aadmi Party into 'Khaas Kejriwal Party' is once again evidenced when a senior leader of their party, Kailash Gahlot has written a long letter and resigned from the party's primary membership. It shows how the party has transformed and transmutated from Anna's (Anna Hazare) leadership and stewardship to Lalu's leadership. From fighting corruption to doing corruption, from 'Swaraj' to 'Sharab'. No wonder many founding members and senior leaders have left (AAP) one by one. And now Kailash Gahlot has done that," Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

The BJP spokesperson added, "He (Gahlot) has also spoken about how promises were broken and they (AAP members) have forgotten their principles..."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kailash Gahlot had to take this step as the BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted several raids on his home in the last few days.

"Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of the BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. The BJP government conducted ED raids on him. Income tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him, due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining the BJP," Sanjay Singh said.

Earlier today, Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, saying that the political ambitions within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accepted Kailash Gahlot's resignation which came ahead of the assembly polls in the National Capital in 2025.

Notably, Mr Gahlot, in his resignation letter, criticised the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advance its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever, and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi."

Kailash Gahlot also cited internal challenges and unfulfilled promises, including the failure to clean the Yamuna River. He criticized the party's shift from serving the people to prioritizing political ambitions, which he said has hindered basic service delivery in Delhi.