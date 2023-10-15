Ex-JNU Leader Shehla Rashid's 'How Lucky We Are' Post Amid War In Gaza

Shehla Rashid is former leader of JNU students' union

Amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, former student leader Shehla Rashid has said Indians are lucky and thanked the government and security forces for ensuring "long-term peace and security" in Kashmir.

Looking at the events in the Middle East, today I realise how lucky we are as Indians. The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety.



Credit where it's due @pmoindia@HMOIndia@manojsinha_@adgpi@ChinarcorpsIA for bringing peace to Kashmir https://t.co/qeUCkJq9g3 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) October 14, 2023

"Looking at the events in the Middle East, today I realise how lucky we are as Indians. The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety. Credit where it's due @pmoindia @HMOIndia @manojsinha_ @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA for bringing peace to Kashmir," Ms Rashid, former vice-president of Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union, posted on X.

Peace is impossible without security, as the Middle East crisis has shown. The Indian Army @ChinarcorpsIA along with @crpfindia and brave personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police @JmuKmrPolice have made tremendous sacrifices to ensure long-term peace and security in Kashmir 🙏 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) October 14, 2023

"Peace is impossible without security, as the Middle East crisis has shown. The Indian Army @ChinarcorpsIA along with @crpfindia and brave personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police @JmuKmrPolice have made tremendous sacrifices to ensure long-term peace and security in Kashmir," she said in another post.

Ms Rashid had risen to prominence during the 2016 incident surrounding JNU when several student leaders were arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans.

Once a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, Ms Rashid has lately backed the centre on a host of issues, including its rule in Kashmir.

Earlier, in July, she withdrew her petition challenging the centre's 2019 move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

Ms Rashid has also said the human rights record in Kashmir has improved under the Narendra Modi government and Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

"However inconvenient it may be to admit this, the human rights record in Kashmir has improved under the @narendramodi government and

@OfficeOfLGJandK administration. By a purely utilitarian calculus, the govt's clear stance has helped save lives overall. That's my angle," she tweeted on August 15 this year.