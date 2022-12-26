Sheezan Khan Had Lunch With Tunisha Sharma The Day She Died By Suicide: Sources

Sheezan is 28, and Tunisha was 20.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on December 24 in the toilet of a set in Maharashtra's Vasai where she was shooting for a TV series, had lunch with the main accused and co-actor Sheezan Khan before hanging herself, sources said.

The First Information Report, or FIR, in a case registered by the police, charging Sheezan Khan for abetment to suicide, revealed that the duo were in a relationship and had broken up 15 days before Tunisha's death. The 20-year-old-actor was reportedly stressed after the break-up, which pushed her to take the drastic step, several people close to them have said.

News agency ANI has said, quoting police sources, that Sheezan Khan told the police he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" that he decided to end their relationship.

Sheezan Khan told Maharashtra police that he ended his relationship with Tunisha Sharma after seeing repercussions from the Shraddha Walkar case, and told her that belonging to a different community stands in their way, as did their age gap, ANI reported. Sheezan is 28, and Tunisha was 20.

Sheezan Khan has also reportedly said that Tunisha Sharma had attempted suicide earlier as well, after they broke up. "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan Khan as saying.

Tunisha Sharma's mother has alleged that she was "cheated and used" by her co-star Sheezan Khan, and has demanded strict action against him.