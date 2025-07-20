"She Slipped...": Man Whose Wife Fell To Death From Terrace While Joking

"It was my bad luck; otherwise, we were leading a happy married life," said the inconsolable husband of a 22-year-old woman who fell from the fourth floor of a building while sitting on the terrace's ledge, playfully asking whether he would catch her if she slipped.

Boringi Parwahti, a call centre employee, and D Duryodhan Rao, both from Odisha's Ganjam district, got married two years ago. Last Tuesday, they were having a quiet evening at their home in DLF Phase 3 when Parwahti climbed on the terrace wall and sat on it with her legs on either side of the ledge.

According to police, she asked her husband playfully that if she fell, could he save her. In a minute, she leaned to one side and her husband reached to pull her back, but she fell and died, they said.

"I requested her to come down. When trying to do that, she slipped and fell. I held her hands for around 2 minutes and shouted for help, but no one was nearby, and she slipped from my hands.

"She landed on a soft, wet patch of land at the back of the building and sustained severe internal injuries. I rushed her to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries after half an hour. Her death shattered me badly," Rao told PTI.

Police have ruled out foul play in the death of the woman.

"The husband had bruises on his forearms and chest caused by struggling against the ledge while trying to pull his wife up. Parvati's family also did not file any complaint. We handed over the body to her family after post-mortem", said Inspector Yogesh Kumar, the SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station.

In the bleak two-room flat, four days after the death, Rao lamented the loss and blamed it on "God's plan".

"It was my bad luck; otherwise, we were living a happy married life. We both worked and were planning to have a child. But all our dreams got shattered in one fell swoop. Maybe this was what God wanted," said the bereaved husband, who worked as a social media content moderator in a private firm here.

