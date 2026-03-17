Gurugram Residential Society Blocks Zomato, Swiggy Deliveries Over Unpaid Dues

A premium residential society in Gurugram has begun strict action against residents who have not cleared their maintenance dues. The management of Uppal Southend has made it clear that those who fail to pay on time may soon lose access to several daily services.

According to officials, residents with pending payments could face temporary suspension of non-essential services such as food deliveries, car washing, and entry of domestic helpers. Online delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy may also be restricted for such households.

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To enforce the decision, the township management has placed a large notice board outside the main entrance. The board displays the names of residents who have not paid their maintenance charges. It also includes a clear warning urging them to settle their dues at the earliest.

The notice states that until the outstanding payments are cleared, certain facilities will not be available to the concerned residents. The management has said the move is aimed at maintaining discipline within the community and ensuring that all residents contribute fairly towards upkeep and services.

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The development has drawn attention as Uppal Southend is considered one of the prominent and high-value residential areas in Gurugram. Properties in the locality are priced in crores, making it one of the city's premium housing clusters.

Such strict measures highlight the growing push by residential societies to ensure timely payments and smooth functioning of shared services.