Outrage Sparks As Gurugram Building Fines Domestic Helps For Using Residents' Lift

A Gurugram housing society penalised domestic helpers and delivery personnel for taking the main lift instead of the service lift. The problem was exposed after a Reddit user posted images of the notice and fine slips, which created much buzz online.

The notice, posted within the building, directed all domestic helpers and delivery personnel to utilise only the service lift. It stated, "All domestic helpers and delivery staff, please use the service lift only." The policy appeared to limit workers' use of regular elevators, imposing a separate-use policy within the society.

The post also had photographs of the fine receipts given to employees. One of the receipts featured a woman named Kajal, who was described as a "maid" and was fined Rs 100 for "not following rules."

The post triggered widespread criticism, with many social media users calling the rule discriminatory.

"Rule number 5 is the most absurd. What's the alternative?" one Reddit user commented.

Discussing the rule banning laundry drying on balconies, another user added, "It's actually a legitimate rule in the UAE, as it affects the aesthetics of luxury. You can dry clothes on racks or stands, but not on rails."

"An architect here, It's not classism or discrimination; service lifts are made for service people. What's wrong with that? It's mostly for convenience. For high-rise buildings during rush hours, like 7am to 11am, there are so many maids and food parcel delivery guys coming in and out that residents get late to their chores. If y'all understand how lifts work in high-rise buildings, y'all would be frustrated to use them with so much traffic. That's why service lifts are made different for maids pets or even for moving heavy items," commented a third user.