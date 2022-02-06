'Lata Didi Has Left Us. She Leaves A Void': PM Modi

Lata Mangeshkar Dies: PM Narendra Modi said she was always passionate about India's growth.

Tributes poured in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away this morning at the age of 92 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to share the sad news and said he is "anguished beyond words".

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he tweeted.

Her songs brought out a variety of emotions, PM Modi said. "She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he added.

The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

PM Modi said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."\

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Lata Mangeshkar remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. "Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," he tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, after visiting the Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted, "The country's pride and music world's Shirmor Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to the holy soul. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music seekers".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also expressed condolences. "Sad to learn about the demise of Swar Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar ji. She enriched our lives for decades with her soulful voice. The nightingale of India has passed away but she will live in our hearts forever. Om Shanti," Mr Joshi tweeted.

Ms Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.