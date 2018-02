Shatrughan Sinha's 'Triple Talaq' Jibe At BJP Following Rajasthan Defeat

Taunting his own party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said the state had become the first to give the BJP "triple talaq"."Breaking news with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party - Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq. Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Shatrughan Sinha said in his latest tweet on Friday.In another tweet, the BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar warned the party over its defeat in Rajasthan . "Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind."His tweets come a day after Congress secured the parliamentary seats in Alwar and Ajmer following the bypolls and the assembly seat in Mandalgarh. Shatrughan Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking a different stand time and again for the last one year and more.On Tuesday, he joined the Rashtra Manch , a political action group launched by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, bringing together politicians across party lines to take on the centre.