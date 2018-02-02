Shatrughan Sinha's "Triple Talaq" Jibe At BJP Following Rajasthan Defeat Shatrughan Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking a different stand time and again for the last one year and more.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shatrughan Sinha said Congress' wins in Rajasthan gave a jolt to the BJP (File Photo) Patna: Taunting his own party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said the state had become the first to give the BJP "triple talaq".



"Breaking news with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party - Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq. Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Shatrughan Sinha said in his latest tweet on Friday.



In another tweet, the BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar warned the party over its



His tweets come a day after Congress secured the parliamentary seats in Alwar and Ajmer following the bypolls and the assembly seat in Mandalgarh.



Shatrughan Sinha has been embarrassing his party by



On Tuesday,



Taunting his own party over its defeat in the Rajasthan bypolls, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said the state had become the first to give the BJP "triple talaq"."Breaking news with record breaking disastrous results for ruling party - Rajasthan becomes first state to give BJP Triple Talaq. Ajmer: Talaq, Alwar: Talaq, Mandalgarh: Talaq. Our opponents winning the elections with record margins, giving our party a jolt," Shatrughan Sinha said in his latest tweet on Friday.In another tweet, the BJP MP from Patna Saheb in Bihar warned the party over its defeat in Rajasthan . "Better late than never, otherwise the disastrous results could or would be soon reformed as Tata-Bye-Bye results. Wake up BJP. Jai Hind."His tweets come a day after Congress secured the parliamentary seats in Alwar and Ajmer following the bypolls and the assembly seat in Mandalgarh. Shatrughan Sinha has been embarrassing his party by taking a different stand time and again for the last one year and more.On Tuesday, he joined the Rashtra Manch , a political action group launched by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, bringing together politicians across party lines to take on the centre.