Aadhaar FIR: 'Are We Living In Banana Republic?' Asks Shatrughan Sinha

"What kind of 'justice' is this? Is there only politics of vendetta? Even public is being victimised for coming out honestly for society and the nation," he said in a tweet.
Mr Sinha has been critical of the central government and the BJP leadership over a host of issues.
The actor-turned-politician also congratulated the Editors' Guild of India for its strong response to the lodging of an FIR in connection with the incident and expressed hope that the "genuine authorities" in the government and the Supreme Court in particular would take notice and come up with swift corrective measures.
"A journalist is hauled up for reporting alleged truth about malfunctioning & misuse of Aadhar. Are we living in a Banana Republic (sic)?" the tweet from the Patna Sahib lawmaker read.
The FIR mentions the names of the reporter and the people she reached out to "purchase" the Aadhaar data, but they were not named as accused, the police said.