Shatrughan Sinha No Longer A 'VIP' At Patna Airport

Shatrughan Sinha was earlier exempted from security checks and regular frisking.

All India | | Updated: January 01, 2019 09:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shatrughan Sinha No Longer A 'VIP' At Patna Airport

Shatrughan Sinha was granted exemption from security checks till June, says airport director.


Patna: 

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha will no longer be treated as a 'VIP' at Patna Airport, said a senior official on Monday.

Rajendra Singh Lahauriya, Director at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, said that Mr Sinha who was earlier exempted from security checks and regular frisking, will no longer hold the privilege.

The former Union Minister was earlier allowed to bring his vehicle to the tarmac and was also exempted from the security frisking.

"The facilities were extended to Mr Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same," informed Mr Lauhariya.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shatrughan SinhaPatna Airportshatrughan VIP status

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusNew Year's EveNew Year WishesFlipkartMi 9Upcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................