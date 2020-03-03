Shashi Tharoor's Theory About PM Quitting Social Media Highlights A Worry

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted on PM Narendra Modi's post about quitting social media

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor weighed in on a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing his intent to unplug from social networking sites on Sunday, leading to speculation among social media users on the whys of his decision.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi tweeted on Monday night, leading to a flood of reactions on Twitter. The tweet got over 9,500 comments and over 27,000 "likes" in just 30 minutes.

While thousands of supporters of PM Modi asked him not to log off, his rivals in the opposition and activists took a swipe.

Mr Tharoor said the tweet by PM Modi has made people worried as it could be a "prelude to banning" social media in India.

"The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

Political commentator Sudheendra Kulkarni, a vocal critic of PM Modi and former aide to ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, warned of "a big assault on... freedom of expression...", alluding that PM Modi logging off could mean something is in the works to make citizens follow suit.

"A big assault on Indian people's FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION and COMMUNICATION - and hence on DEMOCRACY- could be coming. Time to be vigilant," Mr Kulkarni tweeted.

Others speculated that the move could have something to do with 'Women's Day' that will be observed this year on Sunday, March 8.

PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube.