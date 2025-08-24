"Deserved Dignified Farewell": Shashi Tharoor's Post For Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara deserved a "dignified farewell", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said today as the outstanding Test cricketer announced his resignation today, after being overlooked by Team India selectors for a while.

"I can't help feeling a pang of regret at the retirement of @cheteshwar1. Even if it was inevitable after his recent string of exclusions from the Indian team, and even if he has nothing left to prove, he deserved a little longer in the saddle and a dignified farewell worthy of his outstanding Test career for India," Mr Tharoor posted on X.

"When he was dropped, with typical gumption, he returned to the domestic scene and racked up a number of impressive scores. But the selectors had decided to move on, and one cannot blame him for deciding to throw in the towel," he added.

Referring to 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife: A Very Unusual Memoir', written by the cricketer's wife Puja Pujara, Mr Tharoor said he had been reflecting on "how much it takes to achieve all that Pujara did". "He first caught my eye on an India A tour of England, 20 years ago, when his consistent scoring suggested he was ready for the next level. The selectors agreed, he made a precocious 72 in his second innings on debut, and despite one or two setbacks thereafter, went on to become India's Mr. Reliable at number three. He was badly missed on the last tour of Australia," he said, adding, "All the best, @cheteshwar1 Pujara! And thank you for your years of service to Indian cricket."

Cheteshwar Pujara played his last Test for India in 2023. Since then, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose younger players over him.

The batting legend, known for his doggedness on the pitch, announced his resignation in an emotional post. "As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation," he wrote.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.

"I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years," he said. The cricketer thanked his mentors, coaches, teammates and the support staff.