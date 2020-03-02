PM Tweet About Leaving Social Media Stirs Up Storm, 'No Sir' Is Top Trend

PM Narendra Modi tweeted he would unplug from social media sites on Sunday

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted he would unplug himself from social media on Sunday, the reactions skyrocketed, with thousands commenting and retweeting in just a matter of minutes.

In half-an-hour, the PM's post was retweeted 9,300 times and got over 27,500 "likes".

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi tweeted, leaving people wondering the context of the message.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Thousands of people commented, some asking why he wanted to unplug from some of the world's largest social networking sites, while others posted comments criticising PM Modi over the recent clashes in Delhi that left 46 dead and hundreds injured.

People asked him not to log out, and the words "No Sir" popped up on Twitter's trending list.

"Why sir? We all love to see your posts and updates! Please ese dil mat todiye (don't break our heart)," a Twitter user by the handle Narendra Modi Fan tweeted.

"Why sir? this is the only way to be in touch with you. We know that you are pained with the recent situation but please don't do this. We all know that this phase will go. You are our supporter. We got strength from you. You are our biggest inspiration," Guwahati resident Sanjay D Thakor tweeted.

"We will be missing you Modi ji. Please re-think your decision," Subba Rao, a civil engineer, tweeted.

Yet other users on Twitter took a swipe at PM Modi.

"Sir, please resign as well," tweeted Saniya Sayed, who on her profile says she's a researcher.

The violence in Delhi caused ripples in parliament today as members of the government and the opposition engaged in scuffles, demanded resignation of the Prime Minister and the home minister and caused a series of adjournments.