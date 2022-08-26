'Right Thing Rather Than Right Wing': Shashi Tharoor Praises Ex Colleague

Shashi Tharoor retweeted Khusbu Sundar's post while praising her. (File)

In rare praise for another party's leader, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today commended his former colleague and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar over her tweet criticising the early release of Bilkin Bano case convicts.

All eleven convicts, who were facing life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, were granted an early release by the Gujarat government earlier this month. Criticising the move that was widely slammed by opposition parties, Ms Sundar said such incidents are an "insult to humankind and womanhood".

Praising the BJP leader, Mr Tharoor said he's proud to see the BJP leader standing up for the "right thing, rather than the right wing."

"Hear hear, @khushsundar! Proud to see you standing up for the right thing, rather than the right wing," he said retweeting the post of Ms Sundar, a former Congress leader.

"A woman who is raped, assaulted, brutalised and her soul scarred for life must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free. If he does so, it's an insult to humankind and womanhood. #BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies. Period," Ms Sundar had said in her tweet.