Shashi Tharoor's Praise For Afghan Batter Who Helped Poor People At 3 AM

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor has praised Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his warm and kind gesture towards people on pavements in Ahmedabad. Mr Tharoor has reshared a video featuring Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In the clip, the cricketer is helping people sleeping on a footpath.

Mr Tharoor, in his special note for the Afghanistan batter, said the act is “greater than any century he might score.” The MP said, “Just an amazing act of kindness by Afghanistan batter Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart.”

Mr Tharoor has also wished Rahmaullah Gurbaz good luck. He added, “Long may his career thrive, along with his heart.”

Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart….

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders has also shared a special message for the cricketer. Along with the video, the Kolkata-based outfit said, "RJ Love Shah spotted Rahmanullah Gurbaz near his home in Ahmedabad, quietly spreading some love ahead of Diwali, hours before the Afghanistan team returned home after their heartwarming World Cup journey ended on Friday night."

अफगानिस्तान से आया एक फरिश्ता ????



RJ Love Shah spotted @RGurbaz_21 near his home in Ahmedabad, quietly spreading some love ahead of Diwali, hours before the Afghanistan team returned home after their heartwarming World Cup journey ended on Friday night.



????: RJ Love Shah

In a follow-up tweet, Kolkata Knight Riders also pointed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's other charitable efforts and wrote, “From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land - you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani”

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has said that, “These Afghanistan Boys are pure gold, such kind-hearted cricketers. No wonder they are being loved so much in India. Winning hearts on and off the field in India.”

These Afghanistan Boys are pure gold, such kind hearted cricketers. No wonder they are being loved so much in india.

Winning hearts on and off the field in India.

— Rachin Ravindra (@RachinRavindraa) November 12, 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined Afghanistan's national cricket team at the age of 15 in 2017. In January 2021, he made history and became the first batsman from Afghanistan to score a century on debut in an ODI match. So far he has played two seasons of IPL, one with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and later with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.