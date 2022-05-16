Shashi Tharoor To NDTV On Congress's Strategy Camp: Highlights

Shashi Tharoor spoke about the Congress's strategy meeting

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks to NDTV on the party's strategy camp that was held in Rajasthan last week.

Here are the highlights of Shashi Tharoor's interview:

* The Rahul Gandhi leadership issue was not raised at the Chintan Shivir

* Nav Sankalp talked about taking on BJP on a whole lot of political issues that matter to India

* There will be a new public insights department

* In the political committee differences were debated

* We show respect to all faiths

* We have a national vision, where as a regional party is confined to one particular group or area. They are free to become nationally ambitious, they are not where the Congress party is. Rahul Gandhi was not disparaging these regional outfits.

* There is nothing wrong in what is being asked for (on attending G-23 meeting in Delhi)