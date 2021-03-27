'Sorry': Shashi Tharoor Admits Mistake On PM Modi's Bangladesh-Indira Gandhi Views

Shashi Tharoor said he doesn't mind admitting his mistake.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today apologised for getting some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on the Bangladesh war wrong. He admitted his mistake saying it was based on the "quick reading" of headlines and tweeted "sorry". The Thiruvananthapuram MP's post came a day after he posted another one implying that PM Modi had not acknowledged former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's role in the liberation of the eastern wing of what was united Pakistan till 1971.

"I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong," Mr Tharoor wrote in the tweet today.

I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines &tweets, I tweeted "everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh," implying that @narendramodi had omitted to acknowledge IndiraGandhi. It turns out he did: https://t.co/YE5DMRzSB0 Sorry! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 27, 2021

Yesterday he had posted a tweet with the remarks, "International education: our PM is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian 'fake news'. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh."

His tweet was based on a news report which quoted PM Modi as saying that he had held a Satyagraha for Bangladesh's liberation and had been even jailed for it.

"I was 20-22 years old when I, along with my friends, did Satyagrah for the freedom of Bangladesh. I had even been arrested for the same," the Prime Minister said during his speech in Dhaka on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the nation.

Others, too, picked on the Prime Minister's statement.

The claim that ANYONE did satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh and were arrested is too ridiculous to require refutation. https://t.co/yCDH20MtmG — Srinath Raghavan (@srinathraghava3) March 26, 2021

Bangladesh won its independence in 1971 following a brief war between India and Pakistan. The country is now celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its founding with Prime Minister Modi himself attending the proceedings in Dhaka. He is set to meet Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina today.