RSS Source Said PM Modi 'Scorpion On Shivling': Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor was speaking at the 7th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF), in Bengaluru.

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor has stirred up a new controversy with a new analogy on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - one that he attributed to an "RSS source" who, he said, told it to a journalist. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Mr Tharoor, who's book on PM Modi was recently released, said the "personality cult" of the Prime Minister did not sit well with many in the RSS establishment. The ideological mentor of the BJP, he said, also found it “extremely difficult” to “curb” PM Modi.

There's an "extraordinarily striking metaphor", he said, in which the RSS expressed their "profound frustration with their inability to curb Mr Modi - and the man says 'Mr Modi is a like a Scorpion sitting on a Shivling. You cannot move it with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either'."

The 62-year-old former union minister, who triggered a row with his "Hindu Taliban" comment, has already ruffled feathers, with many on Twitter expressing outrage about the statement.

Author and screenwriter Advaita Kala tweeted, "In the past two days PM Modi has been called on different public platforms - a namak haram, a dengue mosquito who needs to be exterminated with pesticide and a scorpion - by those who complain about a drop in public and political discourse."

Last month, Mr Tharoor had triggered outrage among the BJP ranks after he said if the BJP wins in 2019, they will "tear up the constitution of India and write a new one".

He said it would "enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn't what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for".

When the outraged BJP hit back, Mr Tharoor questioned if there was a "Taliban emerging within Hinduism now".