Shashi Tharoor Latest Congress Leader To Back Jairam Ramesh's 'Demonising PM Wrong' Comment

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has come out in support of Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has come out in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh on Friday, saying "demonising" Narendra Modi was "wrong" and the prime minister should be praised for doing the right things. This comes after Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also supported Mr Ramesh.

Shashi Tharoor said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism of him.

"Always said demonising Modi wrong. No only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad & indifferent - they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds (sic)," Mr Singhvi had tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor also joined him saying, "As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time."

Asked at the AICC briefing about the Congress leaders' comments that PM Modi should be praised for doing the right things, party spokesperson Manish Tewari skirted the question, saying it should be posed to these leaders.

"Insofar as the comments made by various people, whom you have referred to, are concerned, they are in the best position to clarify or amplify or retract or subtract their remarks.

"As far as the Congress Party is concerned, we believe that there is a serious economic crisis in the country. The crisis is impacting the employment situation and we are extremely concerned and worried about it," Mr Tewari told reporters.

News agency PTI had reported that at a book launch on Wednesday, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had said PM Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story" and added that not recognising his work and "demonising" him all the time was not going to help.

"Also, if you are going to demonise him all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him," warned the former Union minister. He clarified that he was not asking anyone to applaud the prime minister but just wanted the political class to "recognize the traits he has brought to governance".

"It is time we recognize Modi's work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over 30 per cent of the electorate," Mr Ramesh had said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.