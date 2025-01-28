Shashi Tharoor Invites Coldplay To "God's Own Country" Kerala

Hailing Coldplay's India tour as "absolutely phenomenal", Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor invited the British rock band to God's own country, Kerala. Mr Tharoor praised Coldplay's five-day run in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and hoped to see the band in Kerala soon.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Tharoor claimed that with its beauty, hospitality and vibe, Kerala will be the perfect host.

"Coldplay's five-day run in India at Mumbai and Ahmedabad has been absolutely phenomenal. Hoping Kerala gets its chance to host these grand-scale shows too! With our beauty, unmatched hospitality, and that special vibe, we'd be the perfect hosts. See you in God's Own Country sometime soon, coldplay?"

Touched to see our very own Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 get a shout out from Chris Martin. What's more, i agree! @Coldplay's five-day run in India at Mumbai and Ahmedabad has been absolutely phenomenal. Hoping Kerala gets its chance to host these grand-scale shows too! With… https://t.co/ofkbFvvR7Y — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 27, 2025

Mr Tharoor also agreed with Chris Martin's praise of Jasprit Bumrah during a live show in Ahmedabad on January 26. Chris Martin performed a personalised song for Bumrah: "Jasprit, Jasprit, wellll... Jasprit my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket, we do not enjoy watching you destroy, England, with wicket, after wicket, after wicket."

Mr Tharoor said he is "touched to see" Bumrah get a shout-out from Chris Martin.

Coldplay toured India with its 'Music of the Spheres', starting with three concerts at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21. The second leg of the tour included two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever," the band wrote on its social media.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you're in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

In another post for Mumbai, Coldplay promised to be back.