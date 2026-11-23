Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has firmly placed his support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the Indian industry over job creation and employee wages, calling the prime minister's comments "a reality", while also attacking the Centre over unemployment, regulatory hurdles and corruption.

Responding to PM Modi's address at the FICCI annual general meeting, where he questioned whether corporate India had reciprocated government tax cuts with higher employment and better pay, Tharoor said it was difficult to absolve private companies of the charge.

"I think what the prime minister said is a reality. The corporates may have their own defence of it, but his argument, as I understand it, is that the government has lowered taxes to encourage companies to invest more, create more jobs and to raise salaries, but the companies have not kept their share of the bargain," the Thiruvananthapuram MP told news agency ANI.

"I think it's very difficult to completely, shall we say, exonerate the companies from the prime minister's criticism."

However, Tharoor pointed out what he called economic distress faced by job-seekers on the ground, particularly the educated youth. He dismissed media reports that said salaried employment and pay scales had risen, adding politicians can only go by the feedback they get directly from citizens.

"All we can tell you as politicians is what we see around us and what we hear from the public. The public tells us that it's very difficult to get jobs, that for the first time, for example, an IIT graduate couldn't get placement," Tharoor said.

"I mean, this kind of thing we've not heard in the past. It suggests that the environment for employment, particularly of college graduates, is rather grim."

Highlighting the scale of youth unemployment, Tharoor said, "If I'm not mistaken, we may be holding the world record for the percentage of college graduates who are not currently in employment - in terms of the number of people, but also in terms of the percentage of those seeking jobs. It's a serious matter."

The government cannot shift the blame onto the corporate sector because the economy needed urgent policy attention and structural reforms, he said.

"If the Prime Minister is pointing the fingers at the companies and the companies want to point the fingers at government policies, that's something we can watch. We do believe there are things the government could be doing better," he said.

On one of the Modi government's flagship economic planks, the Congress MP said regulatory bottlenecks and corruption continued to hurt Indian businesses.

"They could certainly be simplifying regulations. Ease of doing business is not a reality. And I'm sorry to say that corruption, according to every businessman I speak to, corruption is much worse than it's ever been," Tharoor said in a swipe at the slogan "Na khaunga, na khane dunga."

His remarks came after PM Modi told industry leaders that the Centre had slashed corporate tax rates, offered income tax relief, eased compliance burdens and expanded India's network of free trade agreements (FTAs), and asked whether businesses had passed those gains on to the workforce through fresh hiring and improved pay packets.

The prime minister also told Indian manufacturers to end the distinction between domestic goods and superior "export quality" products, adding that Indian consumers should not be taken for granted.

"My countrymen deserve quality goods," PM Modi said.